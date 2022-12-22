Coal Transport BNSF Railway

In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, rail cars are filled with coal and sprayed with a topper agent to suppress dust at Cloud Peak Energy's Antelope Mine north of Douglas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. bought Montana's largest coal mine and two mines in Wyoming at auction after Cloud Peak Energy declared bankruptcy. 

 Ryan Dorgan/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP file

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued a major freight railroad, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150 million in lost revenue this year and another $15 million in charges when coal wasn't loaded in a timely manner onto ships destined for Japan and Korea. The lawsuit was filed Monday, Dec. 19 in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus