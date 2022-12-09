Army Navy Football

In this Dec. 11, 2021, file photo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin flips the coin before an NCAA football game between Army and Navy in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 Adam Hunger/AP file

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Navy spent most of coach Ken Niumatalolo's tenure anchored to the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and always stuck it to Army on that last Saturday of games before bowl season.

Oh, Navy was part of bowl season, too. The Midshipmen played in enough bowls to make Power Five teams jealous and all that success made Niumatalolo a hot candidate for solid job openings.


