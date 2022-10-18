Nikola Jokic is about to start his chase toward something that hasn't been done in nearly 40 years.

A player winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards is rare, something that's happened only 13 times in league history. And having done that last season, Jokic — the cornerstone of the Denver Nuggets — is now trying for something even more unusual: winning it three years in a row.

