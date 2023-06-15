Heat Mascot McGregor

Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed.

