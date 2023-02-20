Bucks Bulls Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo lies by the basket after injuring his right wrist during an NBA game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Chicago.

 Associated Press

Golden State coach Steve Kerr wants a shorter NBA season. Milwaukee All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo does not. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn’t sure what the right answer is.

Such is the conundrum with the NBA’s ongoing battle with load management — often the fancy way of saying resting — and finding ways to optimize player health, performance and availability. While there is a consensus that the league has problems, there is no consensus on how to solve those problems.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus