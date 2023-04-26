APTOPIX Kings Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, April 23, 2023, in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

The NBA and its players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, formalizing a deal that was tentatively agreed to earlier this month.

The sides announced the deal on Wednesday. It goes into effect in July and stretches through the 2029-30 season, though both sides have the option of ending it a year early.

