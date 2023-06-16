Grizzlies Morant Suspension Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant plays during Game 5 in a first-round NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

 Associated Press

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games by the NBA — his second ban in four months — and Commissioner Adam Silver made clear Friday the star must stop his "alarming" habit of flashing guns on social media.

The suspension for the upcoming season comes a month after a second video of Morant flashing a handgun was streamed online. The video of Morant showing a gun while sitting in the passenger seat of a car was posted after his eight-game suspension in March for a video in which he flashed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

