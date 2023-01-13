NCAA Convention

Incoming NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during the NCAA Convention on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — At the NCAA convention Thursday, outgoing President Mark Emmert said goodbye, incoming President Charlie Baker introduced himself and the state of college sports was declared perilous.

"As a collective enterprise, we are both thriving and threatened," said Baylor President Linda Livingstone, who is the chairwoman of the NCAA's Board of Governors.

