NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during the NCAA Convention on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in San Antonio.

WASHINGTON — NCAA President Charlie Baker said Thursday he wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for endorsement deals that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards.

Baker hopes a bill can move through the House and Senate this fall because it is unlikely to get done next year during an election cycle.

