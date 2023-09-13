Italy Golf Ryder Cup USA Team

USA Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson shakes hands with a fan as he returns with members of his team at a hotel on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Rome.

 Associated Press

The Netflix golf documentary series "Full Swing" won't have full access at the Ryder Cup.

U.S. captain Zach Johnson says he spoke to all 12 players on his team when concerns were raised about a film crew in the team rooms, and they unanimously decided to keep certain areas off limits.

