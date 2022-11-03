Nets Irving Basketball

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022, in New York. 

 Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."

Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."


AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and freelance writer Dick Scanlon in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.

