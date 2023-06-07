Western Water Nevada Fight

In this March 18, 2021, file photo, water is shown in an irrigation canal in Fernley, Nev. near Reno. A U.S. appeals court has breathed new life into a rural Nevada's town's unusual bid to halt government repairs to an aging, federal irrigation canal that burst and flooded nearly 600 homes 15 years ago. The town of Fernley, area farmers and ranchers in the high desert 30 miles east of Reno say the renovation that finally began this year might help guard against another failure of the 118-year-old earthen canal. 

 Associated Press/file

RENO, Nev. — Water conflicts are nothing new to the arid West, where myriad users long have vied for their share of the precious resource from California's Central Valley to the Colorado and Missouri rivers.

But few have waded into the legal question playing out in rural Nevada: To what extent can local residents, farmers and ranchers claim the water that is soaking into the ground through the dirt floor of an antiquated, unlined irrigation canal?

