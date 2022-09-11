SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County residents and first responders gathered in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks in two separate events.
The Green River Fire Department held the town’s inaugural 9/11 Memorial Walk on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Those participating in the walk began at 6:46 a.m. in order to commemorate the initial call to the World Trade Center. As each participant made their way to the end of the walk, they each rang the bell on the fire engine.
GRFD assistant fire chief Larry Erdmann said that having this kind of an event is important because it helps to keep the memory alive.
“It’s important to keep the memory alive so we can remember what happened on that day.”
Following the conclusion of the walk, Erdmann presented a speech to those in attendance.
“21 years ago today, our great nation was attacked from within our borders. These horrific acts of terrorism were intended to spread fear and deviation to the American Spirit. There were 2,977 lives lost on that day from four planes that were rerouted to their final destination. While there were many innocent lives lost in these attacks, true Americans, foreign and domestic, banded together and persevered during these dark times.
“Today we took part in a first annual walk totaling 1.35 miles that began at the Green River Fire Station No. 2, and ended with the ringing of the bell at the same location. This was done in memory of the 71 law enforcement officers, 343 fire and EMS personnel and the 2,564 civilians that lost their lives on that fateful day.”
The Rock Springs Fire Department hosted the annual Walk the Rock in honor of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives while trying to save others.
Rock Springs resident Gene Emerson said that his daughter was in New York City on Monday, Sept. 10, 2001.
"Luckily, she caught a flight on the event of the 10th,"said Emerson. "She wouldn't have made it back home in time if she had left the next day since they had to ground all flights because of the attack."
"She had spent the whole day in downtown, bought several souvenirs and even had lunch at the Twin Towers before her flight. I still have the shirt she bought me from there."
Rob Miller, Rock Springs firefighter and EMT, was one of the first responders, presenting the colors to those in attendance during the flag ceremony after the walk.
"Being the worst moment for our country in my adult life, I also saw our nation pull together and unite," said Miller. "It did not matter what race you were, where you were born, what religion you were or what political affiliation you had, we were united as one people.
"Although, I never want to relive the tragedies of that time again, I long for the lack of dividers that are present now."
The ceremony's guest speaker was Lizzie Medici, a second-generation firefighter from the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) and 9/11 survivor.
She is also a cancer survivor.
“227 FDNY members died from 9/11 related illnesses,” said Medici. “As of 2020, there have been 570 9/11 related deaths.
“More will follow.”
Even after Sept. 11, Medici said that firefighting “is the best job in the world.”
“I wouldn’t trade it in for anything. I wanted to follow my dad because he was a great man.”
Her father, a captain of his firehouse, passed away in the North Tower with 14 of his crew members. They had worked for the second busiest firehouse in New York City, according to Medici.
She represented Engine 26 from midtown Manhattan as she served on Ground Zero during the Sept. 11 attacks.
“If there was a burning building, I wouldn’t hesitate running in,” she shared. “I’m saddened to be unable to be a firefighter. My injuries make it impossible.”
Eventually, she became an educator, teaching U.S. and World History, as well as chemistry.
Presently, she owns a small business, specializing in soaps and skincare products.
“To date, 9/11 was the deadliest terrorist attack in history,” she said during her speech. “Responding to the Twin Towers that day remains vivid in my mind.”
At first, she explained, she and her co-workers had thought it was an accident. They were under the impression that they were going to return in time for lunch after cleaning up.
“Three minutes later, we discovered that it was a five-alarm event – a mass casualty.”
They hadn’t gotten past the shock of seeing the first jet, in flames, hanging from the side of the tower when the second plane crashed into the South Tower.
“It was as if all of the oxygen was sucked out of the cab of our engine. Everyone was silent. We held our breath and soon realized these actions were premeditated.”
As Medici reached the 33rd floor, she saw debris falling into Stairway B. She went back down to make sure the hose she deployed was operational for her captain and two crew members. She had just arrived on the 9th floor when Ladder 33 was directing firefighters to a safe exit. As she and her partner escaped, the North Tower crumbled down.
“The sounds of the North Tower falling sounded like bombs going off,” she described. “It sounded as if hell itself has been unleashed.”
They felt the blast from debris and glass. Soon, they felt hot air and smoke.
“Finally, it was complete silence and darkness.”
They weren’t sure if they had been buried under rubble or caught up “in the belly of a dust cloud.”
The smoke hadn’t cleared, but they went to a nearby Starbucks and got water for themselves and others on the street.
During their search for lost individuals and crew members in the collapsed tower, the floor Medici was standing on “disappeared.”
“I fell into a sinkhole,” Medici explained. “It happened so fast; I didn’t understand what was going on.”
Luckily, this was witnessed in a FDNY rescue effort.
“Firefighters never leave anyone behind.”
She was trapped 13 feet underground, buried in chunks of the North Tower, for three hours.
“I knew nothing was going to stop the firefighters from getting me out.”
She added, “It was terrifying and challenging but I focused on the fact that I was still breathing.
“I am so blessed, privileged and humbled to be able to survive.”
“The feeling of loss is engraved in us, even 21 years later. It's more than just an anniversary for us survivors. September 11th is a terrible scar we carry with us every day.”
For the survivors of 9/11, the memories can resurface as the anniversary nears each year.
“We simply call them ‘9/11 Days.’ They sneak up and you can read it in the other survivors’ eyes. It's an amazing connection we share.”
Medici has been a Rock Springs resident for over a year.
“I found nothing but open hearts and opened arms of good people here. I found hope here. I'm proud to call Rock Springs home."