Lizzie Medici

Former FDNY firefighter and 9/11 survivor Lizzie Medici spoke about the terror she faced on Sept. 11, 2001 at Ground Zero in New York City on Patriot Day, Sunday, Sept. 11 during the flag ceremony at Western Wyoming Community College.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County residents and first responders gathered in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks in two separate events.

The Green River Fire Department held the town’s inaugural 9/11 Memorial Walk on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus