It isn’t often a high school recruit decides to sign with a program because of a newly acquired assistant coach.

That was the case for Kael Combs, a 6-4 guard out of Nixa, Missouri, who signed with the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team Saturday evening. While playing for head coach Jeff Linder was attractive for the all-state combo guard, it was Bryston Williams who helped seal the deal for Combs to join the Cowboys this summer.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

