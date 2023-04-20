It isn’t often a high school recruit decides to sign with a program because of a newly acquired assistant coach.
That was the case for Kael Combs, a 6-4 guard out of Nixa, Missouri, who signed with the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team Saturday evening. While playing for head coach Jeff Linder was attractive for the all-state combo guard, it was Bryston Williams who helped seal the deal for Combs to join the Cowboys this summer.
Williams was hired by Linder late last month, joining Nick Whitmore as the replacement assistants for Sundance Wicks and Marc Rodgers. Wicks was hired as the head coach for Green Bay, while Rodgers moved on to pursue other opportunities after UW’s season ended in March.
Williams spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Indiana State. He was recruiting Combs relentlessly for the Sycamores, and that carried over when he made the transition to UW last month.
“Coach Bryston Williams ... he told me he really wanted me here,” Combs told WyoSports on Tuesday. “As soon as he got the job at Wyoming, I was the first person he called. That kind of made me understand that he believes in me.
“... Coach Williams is one of the biggest reasons I came to Wyoming, or even came out to visit. It was really big for me to see that he trusted me, and he thinks I can do big things in the Mountain West. If he trusted me as a coach, there shouldn’t be any doubts from me.”
Combs averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists as a senior this winter. He shot 44% from 3-point range, and was named the player of the year by the Springfield News-Leader.
On top of his basketball accolades, Combs was also a standout wide receiver on the football field. Despite not playing football until his junior year, Combs racked up several offers to play football at the Division I level.
“I came out my junior year and did really well,” Combs said. “I got seven or eight Division I offers that year. At the time, I only had offers from Missouri State in basketball. I was thinking, ‘OK, I’m definitely going to school for football.
“I think that was really only based off of the Division I offers. I wasn’t really looking at the bigger picture.”
Going into his senior year, Combs began to realize his passion for football wasn’t nearly as strong as his love for hoops. Knowing how much time and effort football would require at the college level, Combs decided to shift his focus and try and land more offers to play basketball at the next level.
“It was a hard decision,” Combs said. “If you would have asked me last year, I would say I was for sure going to college for football. This year, coming into the school year, I was thinking I just needed to have a good senior year in basketball and things would work out, and they did.”
Williams’ interest in Combs immediately rubbed off on Linder upon his arrival in Laramie. Just days after Williams joined UW’s staff, Combs and his parents were on a Zoom call with Linder.
“He was showing me a lot of statistics on his guards,” Combs said. “He’s real guard-dominant, especially on the offensive side. That kind of attracted me a little bit. He’s had two or three guys go pro to the next level at that guard position, so that also attracted me a lot.
“He’s just a real dude. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything, and he doesn’t lay out the red carpet for recruiting. He just kind of tells you how it is, and if you don’t like it, you don’t like it. That’s something that I liked. A lot of coaches will try to sugarcoat everything, and I know that’s not how it’s really going to be. He kind of showed me his true colors the first time we talked.”
Combs picked UW over several other schools, including Abilene Christian, Missouri State, Northwest Missouri State and Southeast Missouri State. Part of the draw was playing in the Mountain West, a conference that was just represented by San Diego State in the title game of the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m a competitive guy,” Combs said. “I love competition. Every game, I know it’s going to be a battle. That’s what I’m looking forward to. It’s going to make me better at the end of the day.
“I’m really excited just for practice. I’m excited to get up there for summer workouts. … I know it’s a really, really good conference, and I’m blessed to be a part of it. I’m ready to get to work.”
Combs joins a recruiting class made up of five other players so far, including guards Nigle Cook, Akuel Kot and Kobe Newton, and forwards Mason Walters and Oleg Kojenets. The six signees will join returners Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell from last year’s team.
Combs’ goal is to see UW return to the top portion of the MW after a disappointing 9-22 season this winter. As his high school graduation nears, his dream of playing basketball at the DI level inches closer now that his high school career is in the books.
“I definitely want to play a big role on this team,” Combs said. “I also know that roles are a lot different from high school to college. I want to be in a position to help my team win every game.”
The Cowboys still have four open scholarships to fill before the summer. The regular signing period for players to sign national letters of intent runs from April 12 to May 17.