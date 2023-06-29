wte-20230628-spts-Johansen

Newly-acquired Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen missed the Nashville Predators' final 27 games of last season with a right ankle injury. Colorado's goal is to have him healthy by training camp.

 Associated Press

There’s fair reason for Avalanche fans to be paranoid about lingering injuries when a newcomer arrives in Colorado these days, considering the baggage of last season that’s already stretching into the next one.

But the prognosis is promising for center Ryan Johansen, the Avalanche’s newest trade acquisition.

