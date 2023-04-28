Big Ten Petitti

Tony Petitti speaks to the media as he's introduced as the new commissioner of the Big Ten on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Rosemont, Ill.

 Associated Press

ROSEMONT, Ill. — New Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said he's ready to lead a conference that's on solid footing but insisted there are still hurdles to clear.

The most immediate task, he said, is ensuring a smooth transition when Southern California and UCLA arrive next year.

