SpaceX Crew Launch

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, left front, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, right front, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, left back, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa leave the Operations and Checkout Building before heading to the launch pad to board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the International Space Station on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.,

 Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday.

They docked with the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule on Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.

