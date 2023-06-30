PHF PWHPA Purchase Hockey

Team Sonnet goalie Erica Howe reaches for the puck during the first period of a hockey game against Team Bauer as part of the Secret Dream Gap Tour on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Arlington, Va.

 Associated Press

Organizers announced plans Friday to launch a new women's professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport's top players for years to come.

The North American league is expected to start with six teams — three in the U.S. and three in Canada — according to a person with knowledge of the league's plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.

