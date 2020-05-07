SEATTLE – When 13-year veteran tight end Greg Olsen signed with the Seahawks in mid-February, he thought he’d be spending the spring months getting to know the city that for at least a year he will call his home workplace, as well as becoming acquainted with his new teammates and coaches.
Instead, Olsen’s days currently consist of waking up in his permanent home in Charlotte, N.C., and heading to an office about five minutes away to spend his afternoon zooming in to virtual meetings with the Seahawks.
The adjustments the NFL is having to make due to the novel coronavirus, of course, pale in comparison to its vast impact on other aspects of life.
But adjustments they still are.
Instead of players gathering at team facilities for offseason programs, they are instead doing them virtually, each locked in his own space, whatever that may be.
Olsen and the rest of the Seahawks are entering their second week of a three-week phase one of the offseason program, which for Olsen is also serving as his official introduction to his new playbook.
“They’re doing a really good job, I think,” Olsen said Tuesday during a Zoom meeting with reporters who cover the Seahawks that also served as something of an introduction to Seattle media. “We’re getting a lot done. Considering the circumstances, through technology nowadays you can really have a lot of interaction, you can really have a lot of dialogue, and they’re doing a nice job simulating it....
“It’s not how I pictured it when I signed in February. But it’s not just me. There’s tons of guys throughout the league that are adjusting to new teams, new cities, and haven’t quite been able to get out there and to follow up on the virtual meetings.”
Olsen, who played the last nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, said he at least can get away some to handle his Seahawks business.
“I have an office space that we run our foundation (which focuses in part on helping children with congenital heart disease) and some like outside football stuff out of, and it’s just a nice place for me to go,” he said.
“It’s like five minutes from my house. I’m the only one here, and I can really dive in. It’s quiet. I have room. I can spread myself out, and it’s just a really good place for me to dive in without kids and dogs. I’ve got three young kids. I’ve got dogs barking, as I’m sure you guys do, too.”
Olsen, who turned 35 in March, signed a one-year deal with Seattle that has a max value of $7 million and $5.5 million guaranteed. That marked the biggest contract Seattle gave to an outside free agent this offseason, and his cap number of $6.9 million for the 2020 season is the seventh-highest on the team.