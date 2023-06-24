wte-20230625-spts-KalibBoone

Kansas's K.J. Adams Jr., left, guards Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone during the first half Feb. 14 in Stillwater, Okla. Boone has since transferred to UNLV.

Twins Keylan and Kalib Boone were a big part of the UNLV's offseason overhaul, but interestingly enough, the two have vastly different skill sets.

Though they share a similar physical profile — Keylan is listed at 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, while Kalib is 6-foot-9, 198 pounds — they work different areas of the floor. Keylan is a perimeter player who strokes jump shots and operates well in space, while Kalib is a pure post player who thrives in close quarters.

