LARAMIE – With his final options coming down to either Cal or the University of Wyoming, Jeremiah Oden said he did his homework. If he was going to live in Laramie, he had to be sure it was the right fit.
The 6-foot-8 forward from Chicago told Wyo-Sports he took virtual tours of both schools, given the impossibility of travel amid COVID-19. He watched film of Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson and Kwane Marble in an effort to gauge his ultimate fit. But perhaps more importantly, it came down to where he felt most comfortable taking the next steps in his life.
Location is wonderful, but it isn’t everything.
UW coach Jeff Linder didn’t start recruiting Oden until about two weeks ago. Linder was named the Cowboys coach in mid-March following the firing of Allen Edwards. He hit the ground running, signing the best recruiting class in the Mountain West despite being at the disadvantage of not having in-person visits and less than a month to get his affairs in order.
In addition to UW and Cal, the three-star recruit had offers from Minnesota, DePaul, St. Bonaventure, New Mexico, San Francisco and, of course, Cal. But what struck Oden was the dedication Linder showed him despite having never met him face-to-face. The first day they spoke by phone and by Zoom. The next day, Linder had already watched full games of Oden’s, broken them down and offered tips.
There was no guarantee Oden was going to pick the Cowboys. Linder putting in all that effort? That spoke to Oden.
On Saturday, Oden made his intentions official, committing and signing with UW. Northern California might be beautiful, but Laramie is where he wants to play ball.
“No coach has ever broken down film for me that didn’t even coach me,” Oden told WyoSports.
Oden joins a class with high school guards Xavier DuSell and Marcus Williams, high school forward Graham Ike and junior college transfers in guard Drake Jeffries, forward Drew LaMont and forward Eoin Nelson. Each committed to play at UW after Linder was hired March 17. The class ranks tied for 47th in the nation and first in the Mountain West, per Rivals.
With the addition of Oden, Wyoming now has five 2020 signees that ranked as three-star recruits.
UW finished last in the Mountain West last season and won a combined 17 games over the last two campaigns. Make no mistake though: Oden and his fellow signees are ready to turn the page on the past two seasons and write a new chapter in Pokes history.
“I wouldn’t have expected (Wyoming) to have the No. 1 class,” Oden said. “All of our paths were just meant to pass.”
Oden played his high school basketball at St. Rita’s in Chicago but opted to play a year at a prep school before competing collegiately. He chose Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, which he thought was the best spot for him to work through the inconsistencies in his game. While he isn’t coming to UW expecting to immediately be “the man,” he does believe he has an advantage in maturity over the average freshman.
“That’s a school that teaches you to play the right way,” Oden said. “I think the prep year really helped me get better with those things.”
As a player, Oden considers himself a versatile offensive force, with range out to the 3-point line, a solid post game and the ability to run the floor in transition. He also considers himself able to guard any spot on the court defensively and, above all else, is unselfish.
“I’m not a selfish player,” Oden said. “I don’t necessarily need the ball.”
Listed at 190 pounds on his Rivals page, Oden said he has gained five pounds of “good weight” over the past few months while sheltering-in-place. His mother moved to Atlanta, so he has been working out there, lifting weights and working on his speed and agility. He has also received Zoom workouts from his trainers in Chicago multiple times per week.
College sports are in an odd place right now; Oden signed with UW having never even visited campus. But he couldn’t be more certain he’s walking into a situation he and his teammates will thrive in.
“I really just trusted Coach Linder. It’s a basketball decision,” Oden said. “I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”