Rocker Steiner

Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, waves to the crowd after competing in bareback riding at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days came to a close Sunday evening, bringing more than 250,000 visitors to Frontier Park over 10 days.

According to a late Sunday news release from CFD, total attendance was 264,869 this year. That number comes from 32,653 gate admission tickets sold, 108,662 people visiting the rodeo, 103,798 attendees at a Frontier Nights concert and 19,756 attendees during the Professional Bull Riders shows.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

