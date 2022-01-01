...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility down to under a half
mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph in wind prone
areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley to include Laramie
as well as central Laramie County to include Cheyenne.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Braylon, 9, is a bookworm! His favorite fictional world is the wizarding world. Harry, Ron, Hermione and even Dobby are beloved characters for him to read and dream about.
Braylon has a clever imagination that he puts to good use when he is role-playing. He has never met a dog that he didn’t instantly like, and is known to enjoy socializing with others. Staying active is important to Braylon.
He is now in the third grade.
Braylon would do best in a family in which he can be the youngest or only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Braylon lives in Colorado. Child ID: 228118
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.