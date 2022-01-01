A Child Waits 1-1-22: Braylon

Braylon

Braylon, 9, is a bookworm! His favorite fictional world is the wizarding world. Harry, Ron, Hermione and even Dobby are beloved characters for him to read and dream about.

Braylon has a clever imagination that he puts to good use when he is role-playing. He has never met a dog that he didn’t instantly like, and is known to enjoy socializing with others. Staying active is important to Braylon.

He is now in the third grade.

Braylon would do best in a family in which he can be the youngest or only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement.

Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Braylon lives in Colorado. Child ID: 228118

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.

