Hakeem, 15, and Samira, 13, who prefers to go by “Sammie,” dream of a home with pets to shower with affection!
Journaling and drawing help this genuine fellow feel relaxed! Hakeem enjoys being active, especially if it means he can show off his scooter tricks and ride his bicycle around. He also likes playing basketball and relishes opportunities to play with pets; cats and dogs are his favorite. When Hakeem needs something to watch, Marvel movies, YouTube or “The Simpsons” are likely choices for this teen. Fortnite is another fun way to spend his free time. Red is the best-liked color, and he thinks speed would be the most rad superpower. Pizza disappears quickly when Hakeem is in the mood for a slice.
Friendly, polite and kind, this considerate child gets along with anyone he crosses paths with. Hakeem can see himself working for Pixar Studios, writing and directing movies. As a 10th grader, he is challenging himself with AP and honors courses. Math, PE and weight training are important parts of his school day.
Sammie is a passionate and determined child who enjoys being a leader. Reading people’s thoughts would be Sammie’s ideal superpower. Like other children her age, binge-watching popular shows on Netflix or YouTube is a great way to spend a weekend. However, she immensely enjoys different physical and athletic activities, such as running, volleyball, dancing, and riding scooters or bicycles. She thinks gymnastics and cheerleading would be great activities to try out.
Sammie enjoys listening to music and singing along with her favorite songs. Occasionally, she plays Minecraft. Chicken tamales, salad, raspberries, strawberries and In-N-Out are all favorites, but she especially loves home-cooked meals; waffles are her favorite. Sammie is polite and kind to people of all ages. Pastel colors like pink, blue and white are her best-liked colors. A fun hobby she relishes is shopping for jewelry, clothes and shoes.
Sammie hopes to become a veterinarian or something where she can help children. She is extra fond of cats and dogs and adores rainy days. Samira is doing well in her sixth-grade year and is passionate about education. She is excited to be a track team member and likes math, PE and choir.
Hakeem and Samira would do best in a family living in a more urban area, in which they are the only children in the home; however, their caseworker will consider all family types. They have significant connections they will need to maintain. Due to these connections, a home in Nevada or surrounding states is preferred. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling pair, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Hakeem and Samira live in Nevada. Child ID: 218716
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.