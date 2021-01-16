The brave Dana, 12, is not afraid to try new things! An active and athletic child, she loves sports and anything that keeps her body moving. If taking a break from sports, she is sure to be found drawing or painting.
Dana is also fond of cooking and swimming. Trying new foods is no difficult feat for her, but her most treasured place to eat is Café Rio. Cats, dogs and the color blue are a few of her favorite things.
Fun is the best way to describe this girl, who gets along with both adults and peers. When needing a new look, Dana loves to hit the shopping center.
She can see herself getting TikTok famous and hopes to own a pair of Air Force 1 shoes.
She is now in the sixth grade.
If your family can provide the love, support and connection that Dana deserves, you are urged to inquire. She will need to remain in contact with her sister following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Dana lives in Utah. Child ID: 223489
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child.
Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.