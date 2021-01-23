Allie, 11, is a social butterfly! For this monarch, making sure that everyone plays fairly puts her in a good mood. She’s also keen on playing outdoors. Allie has a soft spot for babies and toddlers, and she likes playing with them and helping care for them.
Aside from caring for others, this girl has a creative side; she enjoys making bracelets and sewing. Teal is the most used color in her coloring and drawing pages. Journaling is a great way for Allie to wind down after a long day. Sharks are her best-liked animal, and she adores Harry Potter.
If Allie had superpowers, she would want to save people. Chinese food is her favorite to eat at any time. Allie thrives on attention from adults, and she does best when an adult is working alongside her. Attending church is important to her. When she is older, Allie can see herself as a marine biologist. This fifth grader does well in school. Allie is most excited to learn science and art.
All family types will be considered for Allie. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Allie lives in Missouri. Child ID: 223757
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go online to www.wyomingcs.org.