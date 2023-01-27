A Child Waits 1-27-23: Spirit

Spirit, 16, is a girl worth getting to know! Music is something she immensely enjoys. She happily sings along to any pop hit on 104.7, even if she isn’t too sure of the lyrics.

Spirit recently went to her school’s prom and had fun dancing. Shopping and clothes are things she can never get enough of. Spirit takes pride in her first job, and she loves eating at Subway. Her favorite activity is watching television.

