A Child Waits 1-27-23: Spirit

Spirit, 16, is a girl worth getting to know! Music is something she immensely enjoys. She happily sings along to any pop hit on 104.7, even if she isn’t too sure of the lyrics.
Spirit recently went to her school’s prom and had fun dancing. Shopping and clothes are things she can never get enough of. Spirit takes pride in her first job, and she loves eating at Subway. Her favorite activity is watching television.
Spirit is bonded to her foster mom and has a typical teenage relationship with her when it comes to testing boundaries and gaining independence. She has positive connections with other adults and peers in her life and appreciates when people are honest with her. She delights in spending time with the dogs in her foster home. Spirit is determined to graduate from high school.
She is now in the ninth grade and enjoys her small class size.
Spirit would do best in a family living in a more urban area, in which she is the only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Spirit lives in Wyoming. Child ID: 340561
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.