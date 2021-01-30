Manson, 14, who likes to go by “Robbie,” is a bright and sincere young man who also packs a great sense of humor. Friendly and outgoing with new people, Robbie does well with almost everyone he meets.
Music is one of his passions, and he enjoys listening to heavy metal, rap and everything in between. In the past, Robbie has played the drums, and he hopes to return to playing them soon. In addition to music, he likes watching “The Mandalorian,” anime like “Naruto” and “Dragon Ball Z.”
He is a stellar third baseman and enjoys playing baseball.
Robbie also appreciates video games, puzzles and pop culture. Impressions are one of his favorite talents, and he is always up for a chance to show off his ability to solve a Rubik’s cube. Robbie is a budding chef in the kitchen, and grapes are his most-enjoyed food.
Those who benefit from his company remark that he is a caring teen whose genuineness shines through. With his love for music, it should come as no surprise that he hopes to make a living in a musical profession, maybe even as a DJ.
As a ninth-grader, he enjoys science and computer classes most of all.
Robbie would do best in a family with a single dad, or a mom and a dad, in which he is the youngest child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. His worker remarks, “Robbie is a lovable young man who has limitless potential … and needs an adoptive home.”
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Robbie lives in Nevada. Child ID: 222380
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.