A Child Waits 1-6-23: Autum

Get to know the helpful, polite, cooperative, motivated and talkative, Autum.
A known animal lover, Autum, 13, wants to be around animals whenever possible. Dogs, cats, bunnies and horses are her favorite. You may find her singing a tune or spending her time outdoors. Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” is her favorite character.
Autum likes to show her creative side through crafting. An ideal meal for her would include McDonald’s, chicken, spicy food or Mexican cuisine. Purple, blue and pink are her most liked colors. If Autum could choose any superpower, invisibility, speed and the ability to talk to animals would be at the top of her list. For her future, she dreams of having a job, a husband and kids.
This seventh grader likes English and art the most.
Autum would do best in a home with a single mom, a single dad, or a mom and a dad. She would like her home to have pets; however, all family types will be considered. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Autum lives in Utah. Child ID: 346117
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.