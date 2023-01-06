A Child Waits 1-6-23: Autum

Get to know the helpful, polite, cooperative, motivated and talkative, Autum.

A known animal lover, Autum, 13, wants to be around animals whenever possible. Dogs, cats, bunnies and horses are her favorite. You may find her singing a tune or spending her time outdoors. Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” is her favorite character.

