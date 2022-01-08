Get to know the happy and engaging Avery, 16. Like other teens her age, she delights in time spent doing anything with her friends. She loves watching movies and listening to music. When heading outdoors, Avery appreciates skateboarding and longboarding. Styling her hair and makeup elevates her mood.
Avery loves dogs and enjoys working at her job. She gets along well with adults and values connection. Avery makes friends easily and hopes to become an OB/GYN when she is older.
This 11th grader is focused on her future.
Avery would do best in a family in which she is the only child in the home. She has significant connections to maintain following placement. Her worker remarks, “Avery would prefer a home where they do not practice any religion.”
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Avery lives in Utah. Child ID: 218728
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.