Meet Savone, 10, Shiyanah, 8, and Demarques, 6, a sibling crew that loves to dance.
If Savone he could have any superpower, he would choose to make people laugh. Playing is always on his to-do list, and he enjoys playing sports and with Nerf toys. Football and basketball are his top sports picks. If Savone could have any pet, he thinks a snake sounds pretty cool. Pizza is his favorite food to chow down on. He hopes to have a career in the CIA or the military as an adult. Savone enjoys the company of others and is respectful toward adults. He is now in the fourth grade and enjoys art best.
Going to Disney on Ice would be the icing on the cake for Shiyanah. When she isn’t dreaming of ice dancing, this happy girl loves playing with her dolls and Barbies. Shiyanah loves practicing her gymnastics and ballet moves. Those who know her best describe a girl who enjoys giving hugs, is an independent thinker and not afraid to share her thoughts. A jaunt to McDonald’s for a meal is her favorite dinner option. Shiyanah hopes to have a dog of her own soon. When she is older, becoming a cheerleader or gymnast are her top career picks. Shiyanah is doing well in her second-grade year. She thinks math is fun.
Demarques is always on the go. Playing with others is one thing that brings out his smile. When he can’t play with others, his siblings are a good fill-in. Demarques loves Paw Patrol and P.J. Mask. He would want to be just like Catboy if he had superpowers. He enjoys spending time with his caregivers, and those who know him best remark that he is silly and adorable. If you’re lucky enough, Demarques just might show you his cartwheels and dance moves. This chicken nuggets aficionado thinks syrup makes a great dipping sauce and loves when he can eat cake. He can see himself as a dancer when he is older. Demarques is in the first grade and likes music class.
All family types will be considered for Savone, Shiyanah, and Demarques. They have significant connections they will need to maintain following placement. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling group, as they will be placed together.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Savone, Shiyanah and Demarques live in Colorado. Child ID: 198840
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.