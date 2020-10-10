Zachariah, 17, who likes to go by Zach, is a great kid to know! One of his favorite activities is playing basketball. If he isn’t practicing his dribbling, free throws and passing, it is a sure-fire bet to find Zach watching sports on television.
He’s also keen on playing video games, but is happiest when listening to music. McDonald’s is his favorite place to eat.
Zach enjoys spending time with peers who share his interests.
He is in the ninth grade.
Zach would do best in a family with a mom and a dad in which he can be the youngest child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Zach lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 202074
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.