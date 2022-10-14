A Child Waits 10-14-22: Angelly

Get to know more about Angelly, 17. Being outside brings joy to this bilingual teen. If the clouds are out, the sweet Angelly likes to color and read. Watching television is one of her favorite downtime activities. She does great in the company of peers and adults.

She is doing well in her ninth-grade year.

