Meet this future lawyer, Tallure, age 11. For now, this girl is happy to find a cozy reading nook, where she can get lost in the pages. While Tallure says her favorite talent is “eating,” she also loves gymnastics and dancing. Watching movies is fun for Tallure, and she enjoys social media.
"Buffy, the Vampire Slayer" is a hero in this girl’s eyes. Black is her favorite color, and she thinks the gray wolf is the coolest animal. If she could choose a superpower, turning into someone else would be her first pick. Tallure is sure to be happy when the menu includes her comfort meal of spaghetti. She is known to have a great sense of humor, and is a talkative and caring child.
Tallure has positive relationships with peers and adults. She is doing well academically in her sixth-grade year.
Tallure needs one caring adult to be her champion who encourages, supports and loves her unconditionally. If your family can provide this and more, you are urged to inquire. She hopes to have pets as a part of her family and has significant connections to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Tallure lives in Utah. Child ID: 333583
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child's birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
