Learn more about this kiddo with a charming personality!
Leeland, 10, is a huge fan of animals, although his love for dogs takes the cake. He is always up for a trip to the zoo and loves playing on the playground. Leeland has a fantastic imagination that he uses to pretend he is a cowboy, and has been found on a few occasions rocking his moon boots over his pants legs. He is motivated to earn trips to pick up special prizes and enjoys the company of adults.
Leeland has a strong bond with his mentor and is friendly toward his peers. He has respect for first responders and enjoys being able to interact with them in the community.
He is in the fourth grade.
Leeland would do best in a family with pets in which he is the youngest child in the family; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Leeland lives in Colorado. Child ID: 185263
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.