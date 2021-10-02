These funny brothers are Gabriel, 11, and Noah, 10.
Gabriel, who likes to go by Gabe, is known to get sucked into the world of Pokémon! When he isn’t thinking about which gym owners to battle, this boy can be found reading or playing with LEGO. Spelling words with a fun game of “snowman” is almost as fun as telling jokes. When it is his turn to choose dinner, he will probably ask for enchiladas.
Gabe lights up when in the company of dogs. He is a caring child who has positive and respectful relationships with adults. Gabe says he would like “a family that is active and likes to have fun.” He is doing well academically as a sixth grader.
Jokes are Noah’s favorite thing to share with others! When he isn’t cracking jokes, it is a sure bet that he can be found playing with dogs. Noah adores them, along with Pokémon characters like Pikachu or Charizard. Riding bicycles or hopping on his scooter to patrol his neighborhood is the perfect afternoon for him. Noah delights in playing video games, and seldom turns down an opportunity to kick a ball around. He enjoys eating a variety of food and is not afraid to try new things or foods.
Noah blossoms when he is showered with one-on-one attention from adults. Those who know him best remark that he is a charming fellow who is also polite. Noah is now in the fifth grade.
Gabe and Noah would do best in a family with a mom and a dad with pets, in which Noah can be the youngest child in the family; however, their caseworker will consider all family types. They will need to remain in contact with their sister following placement. We will only accept inquiries on this pair of brothers, as they will be placed together.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Gabriel and Noah live in Oklahoma. Child ID: 217766
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.