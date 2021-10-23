Purple is Sa’Doree’s favorite color! Being outside puts her in seventh heaven, especially if it is a fun, sun-filled day of swimming. She is always up for listening to music which, of course, leads to singing and dancing, Sa’Doree’s favorite talents. She thinks reading minds sounds like a cool superpower and lights up when she is near dogs.
Sa’Dore, 13, craves spicy foods, loves hot wings and enjoys all seafood. This happy child has good relationships with adults and is a strong advocate for herself. Sa’Doree thinks being a teacher sounds like a good job for her future.
She is now in the sixth grade and likes learning math.
Sa’Doree would do best in a Protestant family; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Sa’Doree lives in Missouri. Child ID: 329213
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.