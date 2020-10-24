Anthony, 15, is a great teen to know! Helping with cooking is a task he is always up for, especially if it includes making pizza, a favorite of his.
Anthony has a knack for creating things and is a stellar artist. Blue is his best-liked color, and he would want super speed if he were granted powers. When it comes to his free time, Anthony enjoys playing video games. He is confident that he will get a well-paying job and fulfill his dream of becoming a YouTuber or video gamer. He is in eighth grade.
Anthony would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, in which there are other children in the home. Anthony’s Christian faith is important to him, and he would like a family that can support him in this. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings and grandparents following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Anthony lives in Utah. Child ID: 202993
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.