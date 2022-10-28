A Child Waits 10-28-22: Charlie

Charlie

Sweet and easygoing: meet Charles, 13, who likes to go by “Charlie.” Numbers, dates and times are things this kiddo gravitates toward. Dates and times are locked into Charlie’s memory, and he can easily recall specific points in time.

Making people laugh with his sense of humor is a talent he has. Charlie loves puzzles, and is keen on playing indoors. Red is his first choice on the color wheel, and dogs are his friends.


