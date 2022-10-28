A Child Waits 10-28-22: Charlie

Sweet and easygoing: meet Charles, 13, who likes to go by “Charlie.” Numbers, dates and times are things this kiddo gravitates toward. Dates and times are locked into Charlie’s memory, and he can easily recall specific points in time.
Making people laugh with his sense of humor is a talent he has. Charlie loves puzzles, and is keen on playing indoors. Red is his first choice on the color wheel, and dogs are his friends.
Charlie likes eating potato chips whenever he can, and he is a movie fiend. He can have positive relationships with adults and peers.
He enjoys attending school as a seventh grader.
All family types will be considered for Charlie. He will need to remain in contact with his foster family following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Charles lives in Colorado. Child ID: 177196
