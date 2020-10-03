For William, 10, there is nothing better than a day spent being active! Cruising around the neighborhood on his bicycle always brings a smile to his face, and he also likes jumping on the trampoline to see how high he can fly.
Trying new things is always up William’s alley, and he can often be found curled up, reading a good book. Blue and green are his favorite colors for now, and he enjoys playing video and computer games.
William is in the fourth grade.
This kiddo would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, where he is the youngest child in the home. He will need to remain in contact with his brothers following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. William lives in Utah. Child ID: 209590
