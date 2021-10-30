If spicy foods are your thing, then you will find Kyler, 7, is a kindred spirit! Popcorn is one of his favorite things to put hot sauce on, and he also enjoys cheese and ramen.
Kyler is a music fiend and especially appreciates drums. He may just be part Tigger, with his love for bouncing and playtime. Playing ball is always a top pick for Kyler, and he also delights in the cleanup song when he is picking up. Red and stuffed animals are well-enjoyed by him.
Kyler is in seventh heaven when watching movies or playing on the tablet with his siblings. When he is with trusted adults, this kiddo is kind, loving and helpful toward others.
Kyler is now in the first grade.
All family types will be considered. Kyler will need to remain in contact with his grandparents and siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Kyler lives in Nevada. Child ID: 220608
