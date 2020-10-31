Brooklynn, 12, is a great girl to know! When it comes to her free time, she is often found researching and trying out all the latest hairstyles.
As soon as Brooklynn’s hands need a break from her hair creations, putting on makeup is the best pampering choice to end the day. She delights in being a helper and enjoys activities where she can have one-on-one attention. Brooklynn knows the best foods include bacon!
She is in the sixth grade and gets along well with peers.
Brooklynn would do best in a Christian family residing in a more urban area; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings and aunt following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Brooklynn lives in Missouri. Child ID: 199447
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.