A Child Waits 10-7-22: Oliver

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half
mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 34 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half
mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 34 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
When it comes to pure joy, Oliver, 10, finds it on the playground. This fellow loves to feel the back-and-forth sway of the swings and delights in the thrill of swooshing down the slide.
Oliver is a music appreciator, especially “The Gummy Bear” song; he plays it on repeat. He even has a teddy bear that plays his favorite tune whenever he squeezes its tummy. Oliver has an affinity for plastic straws, and he comes up with ingenious ways to entertain himself with them. A well-liked activity for this sweet boy is to sit next to his caregivers and play.
Oliver is bonded to his grandparents and lights up when he gets to have virtual calls. He appreciates holding his caregiver’s hand and giving them hugs.
Oliver is now in the third grade. He can spell and sound out the letters in his name using some learned sign language, and adults in his life are exploring devices to assist with communication.
All family types will be considered. Oliver will need to remain in contact with his grandparents following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Oliver lives in Colorado. Child ID: 334611
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.