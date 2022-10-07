A Child Waits 10-7-22: Oliver

Oliver

When it comes to pure joy, Oliver, 10, finds it on the playground. This fellow loves to feel the back-and-forth sway of the swings and delights in the thrill of swooshing down the slide.

Oliver is a music appreciator, especially “The Gummy Bear” song; he plays it on repeat. He even has a teddy bear that plays his favorite tune whenever he squeezes its tummy. Oliver has an affinity for plastic straws, and he comes up with ingenious ways to entertain himself with them. A well-liked activity for this sweet boy is to sit next to his caregivers and play.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus