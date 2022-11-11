A Child Waits 11-11-22: Carlos, Mary and Manny

These stellar siblings share a love for basketball!
Manuel, 16, who goes by “Manny,” could talk about basketball all day! Video games with a focus on sports or building interest him. Playing basketball with his brother and friends is where he can often be found after school. Damion Lillard and Donovan Mitchell are the players he most admires. An adult who knows Manny well says that he is “outgoing, caring and hardworking. He is very independent, enjoys being around other people, and does well following directions and expectations at home and school. He is always happy and coming out of his shell more every day.” Manny enjoys attending school as a 10th grader and dreams of becoming a professional basketball player.
Mary, 14, has a talent for creativity, with jewelry being her specialty! An athletic youth, she enjoys participating in dance and basketball. Foods that make Mary smile are Mexican and Asian cuisine, spicy chips and ice cream. On Sundays, she can be found cheering on her favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. While she isn’t quite sure what she wants to be when she grows up, Mary knows she loves working with animals and creating things. It is said that “Mary is creative, active and outgoing. She is protective of her brothers and cares about others.” Mary is very social and can make and keep friends easily. She enjoys school as an eighth grader and adores the social aspect.
Carlos, 11, is a big fan of watching and playing sports, especially football and basketball! Activities that bring him outside to play with his friends and brother are right up his alley, and he’s also partial to video games. Some of Carlos’ favorite things are Mexican cuisine, flaming hot chips and NBA player Stephen Curry. Those he is closest to know he is an affectionate child who enjoys snuggles and hugs. A person who knows him well says, “Carlos is smart, witty and caring. He has a great personality that draws others toward him. Carlos enjoys spending time with others and is a leader.” He is outgoing with his peers, and easily makes and keeps friends. Carlos excels in school as a fifth grader and enjoys learning.
Manny, Mary and Carlos are members of the Navajo tribe. All family types will be considered, regardless of American Indian status. They would do best in a family with a single mom or a mom and a dad. They have significant connections to maintain following placement. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling trio, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. They live in Utah. Child ID: 227719
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.