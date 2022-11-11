A Child Waits 11-11-22: Carlos, Mary and Manny

From left, Carlos, Mary and Manny

These stellar siblings share a love for basketball!

Manuel, 16, who goes by “Manny,” could talk about basketball all day! Video games with a focus on sports or building interest him. Playing basketball with his brother and friends is where he can often be found after school. Damion Lillard and Donovan Mitchell are the players he most admires. An adult who knows Manny well says that he is “outgoing, caring and hardworking. He is very independent, enjoys being around other people, and does well following directions and expectations at home and school. He is always happy and coming out of his shell more every day.” Manny enjoys attending school as a 10th grader and dreams of becoming a professional basketball player.


