...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60
MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 8 PM MST this evening. High Wind
Watch from 8 AM until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
This sweet young lady is Ambrienne, 15, an intellectual teen who enjoys learning and discussing new topics. She is said to be kind, funny, playful, smart and an animal lover. Cats are favored most by her.
Ambrienne prefers when relationships happen organically and are not forced. If you give her time to open up and let nature take its course while developing a relationship with her, she will surely open up to you. She will allow you to see the side of her that is loyal, giving and independent.
Ambrienne has a playful nature and enjoys playing with younger children. This kind-hearted girl has a special interest in helping others and being an active citizen in her community by giving back whenever possible. Reading books is time well spent in her eyes. Tapping into her fashionista side, doing her hair and makeup make her smile. To brighten her days, Ambrienne relishes listening to music and dancing like no one is watching. She hopes to graduate high school with a 4.0 GPA and enroll in college.
This warm soul gets along with her peers and is doing well in the ninth grade.
Ambrienne would do best in a family with one mom or a mom and dad. She prefers a family with pets. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ambrienne lives in Utah. Child ID: 329859
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.