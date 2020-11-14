Get to know more about Xander, 16. Reading is always enjoyable to this teen, and he can often be found tucked away skimming his favorite anime books.
Playing outside is another top interest for this fellow, and Xander is keen on practicing his ninja skills. Anime and video games are well-liked ways to pass his free time.
Xander is also said to have a talent for singing. He delights in going to McDonald’s for a meal and loves the color orange.
Xander does well with adults and younger-aged peers. With his adoration for video games, this youth hopes to make a career in the video game realm in the future.
Xander is in the 11th grade.
If your family can provide an abundance of attention, love, patience and understanding, you are urged to inquire. Xander will need to remain in contact with his sister following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Xander lives in Utah. Child ID: 164253
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child.
Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society by calling 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyoming cs.org.