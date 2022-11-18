A Child Waits 11-18-22: Qyay

The funny Jockqyay, 17, who likes to go by “Qyay,” loves animals! He adores dogs, cheetahs, panthers and tigers. If he could have superpowers, he would want to be like Aquaman and communicate with animals. He also thinks being fast and having invisibility would be cool.

Qyay is a talented basketball player who loves listening to hip-hop. Seafood, especially crab legs, disappears quickly when this hungry guy needs refueling. Qyay says his favorite color is red and, like other kids his age, he enjoys playing video games. Basketball, football and racing games are all huge hits.


