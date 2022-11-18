A Child Waits 11-18-22: Qyay

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
The funny Jockqyay, 17, who likes to go by “Qyay,” loves animals! He adores dogs, cheetahs, panthers and tigers. If he could have superpowers, he would want to be like Aquaman and communicate with animals. He also thinks being fast and having invisibility would be cool.
Qyay is a talented basketball player who loves listening to hip-hop. Seafood, especially crab legs, disappears quickly when this hungry guy needs refueling. Qyay says his favorite color is red and, like other kids his age, he enjoys playing video games. Basketball, football and racing games are all huge hits.
Qyay is a charismatic boy who makes friends easily. People comment on feeling connected to him as soon as they meet him. Adults and peers alike have positive relationships with him. Qyay wants to drive go-carts, and can see himself as a YouTube gamer or basketball player when he is older.
He is now in the 11th grade. He likes learning math.
Jockqyay would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad residing in a more urban area in which he is the youngest or only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Qyay lives in Missouri. Child ID: 126493
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.