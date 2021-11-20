Sit a moment and get to know more about this fantastic teen! Rohon, 17, has a keen interest in computers. He seems to know just how to make them work and enjoys learning about them.
For fun, Rohon is always up for playing video games. He is known to be a helper to others and has good relationships with adults and peers.
When planning for the future, Rohon aspires to join Job Corps and can see himself having a career involving computers.
He is now in the 11th grade.
Rohon would do best in a Christian family, with a mom and a dad. residing in a more urban area; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his sibling following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Rohon lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 179470.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.