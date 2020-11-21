Ziann, 9, and Zierre, 8, deserve a home where they can grow up together.
Tapping into her creative side is sure to bring a smile to Ziann’s face: She cherishes time spent crafting. Ziann is happiest when she is singing and dancing. She gets along with adults and same-aged peers. Ziann is in the third grade.
Zierre delights in running. Being outside is his happy place, and he adores playing outside whenever he has free time. Zierre is also keen on listening to his favorite music tunes. He is now in the second grade.
Ziann and Zierre would do best in a two-parent family in which they are the only children in the home; however, their caseworker will consider all family types.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ziann and Zierre live in Colorado. Child ID: 212602 and 212603
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.