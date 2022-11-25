A Child Waits 11-25-22: Angel

Angel

Get to know more about Angel, 11. A-R-T is a three-letter word that also means F-U-N for this boy.

Angel loves showing others his artwork, and is keen on drawing and coloring. When he puts up the artwork for the day, he is sure to take a cruise on his scooter. Angel enjoys getting in the kitchen with guidance from his foster dad and cooking a meal together. This fellow values opportunities to connect with others; whatever the outing, he is sure to be happy to go. He cherishes trips to the mountain with his foster family and being able to celebrate holidays and birthdays with family.


