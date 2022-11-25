A Child Waits 11-25-22: Angel

Get to know more about Angel, 11. A-R-T is a three-letter word that also means F-U-N for this boy.
Angel loves showing others his artwork, and is keen on drawing and coloring. When he puts up the artwork for the day, he is sure to take a cruise on his scooter. Angel enjoys getting in the kitchen with guidance from his foster dad and cooking a meal together. This fellow values opportunities to connect with others; whatever the outing, he is sure to be happy to go. He cherishes trips to the mountain with his foster family and being able to celebrate holidays and birthdays with family.
Angel benefits from relationships with peers and adults. He is known to acclimate to new environments with support and encouragement well.
Angel is now in the fifth grade.
All family types will be considered for Angel. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Angel lives in Colorado. Child ID: 341775
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.